A North Jersey physical therapist who admitted to sex with a patient — and was accused of making inappropriate remarks to another — has permanently lost his license to practice.

Danny Steffens, who worked in at least two Bergen County facilities, agreed to the move by the state Board of Physical Therapy Examiners, to resolve allegations stemming from complaints filed by two female patients.

While appearing before the board on Oct. 22, Steffens admitted to multiple sexual encounters with “patient #1” while treating her at a facility in New Milford.

He also admitted to sending text messages and explicit photos of himself that were sexual in nature.

Steffens testified that he “did not remember” whether he made inappropriate comments to “patient #2,” while treating her at a facility in Fort Lee.

Under the terms of a Consent Order filed on Dec. 4, Steffens agreed to immediately retire his license to practice physical therapy in New Jersey — and was prohibited from re-applying at any future time.

“Protecting patients from sexual exploitation at the hands of healthcare professionals is a commitment we take seriously,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written statement.

“Any sexual activity between a healthcare practitioner and a patient is an egregious exploitation of trust that violates the most basic rules of professional conduct and can cause long-lasting harm to the patient,” Consumer Affairs Division Director Cari Fais said in the same release.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed healthcare professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the state Division of Consumer Affairs website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

