The fix to the fix to the new marijuana legalization law was endorsed Wednesday by an Assembly committee.

It's now been a full calendar year since New Jersey schools went all-remote, and Gov. Murphy said the state is continuing to focus on getting teachers vaccinated in order to get this done.

Meanwhile, state education officials continue to plead with the U.S. Department of Education to cancel the required assessment tests that are given in the spring, but kids may still be forced to take the exams.

The family of the 3-year-old boy fatally attacked by two unregistered pit bulls in Carteret said they called the dogs' owners twice to complain.

While New Jersey's COVID-19 health metrics remain steady and the number of people getting vaccinated increases daily, the Murphy administration is still asking people to remain cautious.

A special effort by the state Health Department to increase the vaccination numbers of those 75 and older looks to be paying off.

New Jersey U.S. Rep. Chris Smith is at odds with Gov. Murphy and the state Labor Department, claiming in an Asbury Park Press report that a new policy limits how many unemployment claims his office can file on behalf of constituents.

A new bill introduced and co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez would protect your stimulus check or IRS deposit from garnishment by private debt collectors.

White supremacist propaganda reached alarming new heights across the country in 2020, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League.

As long as you're in New Jersey, you may not bet on Rutgers' men's basketball's NCAA Tournament matchup with Clemson, or any other game Rutgers plays should they advance.

Police in Howell are keeping their eyes peeled, and asking for the public's help, to track down a man who appears to be a serial indecent exposer.

The Wall Township yearbook advisor who took the fall for a student's Trump T-shirt being airbrushed out of his photo has now won a $325,000 settlement from the district, according to NJ.com.

