Howell police looking for parking lot pervert after multiple sightings

A man has been exposing himself in shopping center parking lots in Howell.

Police are looking for the exhibitionist who pulled up his pickup truck to two people in the parking lot of Howell Commons on Route 9 on Sunday. Witnesses told police that the man opened the driver door and exposed his genitals.

A similar incident occurred in the same parking lot on Feb. 21, according to police.

The pickup was spotted in the parking lot of the neighboring Target at the Lanes Mill Marketplace on Monday by a woman who thought she was being followed. Police said she took a picture of the pickup and license plate. A background check "revealed a past history of lewdness involving this suspect," police said, although they did not identify him.

Police said the truck was a dark gray or black Toyota Tacoma with Pennsylvania plates.

The truck has been seen driving around the lot, pulling through spaces and stopping near cars but the driver never picks anyone up or parks to go into a store. There is a road connecting the two shopping centers.

The suspect is described as an in-shape male in his 30s or early 40s, tan with short spiky dark hair and scruff on his face.

Howell police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 732-938-4111.

