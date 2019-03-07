NJ retailer to make changes as another shuts down

Two more retailers are closing locations in New Jersey and around the country.

Charlotte Russe, which several weeks ago announced plans to close 94 of its stores, will now shut all of their 416 stores in 44 states after a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware allowed the sale of the company's assets to a liquidation company.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin on Thursday at all of the women clothing retailer's stores, including 15 in New Jersey. Three of its stores had already closed in New Jersey.

The website for the chain that first opened in 1975 has already been shut down.

Dollar Tree said it will close 390 of its Family Dollar stores and change the names of 200 locations to the Dollar Tree brand. The exact locations to be closed or rebranded have not yet been announced.

There are 148 Dollar Tree stores and 75 Family Dollar stores in New Jersey.

A thousand Dollar Tree stores will be renovated to offer a different selection of merchandise, including alcohol while 400 locations will get expanded freezers and coolers

They're the latest changes in a changing retail landscape on the heels of JC Penney announcing the closing of 24 stores nationwide including the store at the Mays Landing Mall. The Gap and Victoria's Secret also announced they would be closing stores during the year.

Payless ShoeSource, which announced in February it will be closing all its stores, said its gift cards and store credits will be honored through Monday, March 11.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5