A 50-year-old woman was facing upgraded charges this week after the beloved victim of a hit-and-run in Seaside Heights died of his injuries.

Genell Mcinaw, of Seaside Park, has been accused of being drunk when she struck and critically injured 75-year-old Robert “Bob” Popovics, also of Seaside Park.

She has now been charged with vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death.

Popovics ran the Shady Rest Restaurant in Bayville for nearly 60 years, and was also a legendary saltwater fly fisherman.

Pedestrian critically struck in Seaside Heights

On Sept. 23 around 9:30 p.m., Seaside Heights Police responded to the area of Dupont Avenue and the Boulevard, where they found Popovics lying unconscious and seriously hurt in the road.

Investigators found the man was hit by a dark sedan that was headed south on the Boulevard.

The incident was traced back to Mcinaw and she was initially arrested at her home.

On Nov. 1, Popovics died of his injuries at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

His daughter has given updates on the Shady Rest Restaurant Facebook page, where community members and longtime associates of Popovics have shared support and grief.

Blood was drawn from Mcinaw following her initial arrest.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit received the results that showed her Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at the time of the crash was .187 — the legal limit is below .08.

Mcinaw faced the new charges on Monday and surrendered herself to law enforcement on Tuesday.

