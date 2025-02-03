NJ restaurant eyes expansion and promises &#8216;world of flavors&#8217;

🍽 Second location is coming to the county

🍽 The first location is in Hackensack

🍽 We have popular menu items below

An existing restaurant in Bergen County with a “world of flavors” says it is about to make it more convenient to order their food.

Parathas & Platters opened in May in Hackensack on Main Street and now eyes are on Englewood, according to Boozy Burbs.

The business confirmed the county expansion news on Instagram saying it’s “coming soon.” The Jan. 18 post didn’t provide a timeline or exact locations.

Parathas & Platters is known for bringing together contemporary and traditional plates, and you don’t have to look beyond the name to figure that out. “Parathas” in the name pays homage to South Asian cuisine.

Some of what to expect

— Hot and sweet chicken wings

— Rice platters

— Lassi

— Chicken Tikka Burger

— Paratha Roll

— Chicken and fries

