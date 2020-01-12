NJ rescue dogs up for adoption star in Animal Planet’s ‘Dog Bowl’

A few New Jersey animal rescue groups have senior dogs taking part in a special TV event on the same weekend as the NFL's Super Bowl.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge (RBARI) will be represented in Animal Planet’s third annual Dog Bowl, featuring 65 adoptable dogs from around the country, competing for the first-ever "Super Senior Award," according a written release from RBARI.

The refuge has four dogs who made the final roster for the one-hour, pre-taped special: Princess, a 14-year-old Golden-Sheltie-Husky senior, Luke, a 12-year-old Poodle-Bichon "gentle and sweet senior," Summer, an 11-year-old Miniature Pinscher/Italian Greyhound mix and Gus, a 5-year-old Shih-tzu. All four were surrendered by previous owners. Gus had been adopted as of Sunday evening, according to RBARI.

NJ pups Max, Wendy, Uno in 2020 Dog Bowl (credit: Animal Planet)

A couple of other Dog Bowl participants are fostered through A Second Chance for Ziva. The Chatham-based rescue group has Max, a 3-year-old Husky-Lab mix, and Uno, a 3-year-old Lab-Shepard-Sharpei mix.

From Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Allentown, there's Wendy, an 11-year-old Dachshund taking part in the pre-taped Dog Bowl.

Another of the Sanctuary's long-time rescues, Buddy, passed away this month after taping the bowl event.

"We are still mourning his loss, but know that even after his passing, Buddy will be an ambassador for all of the dogs at Marty's Place," sanctuary reps said in a message to New Jersey 101.5 News.

The Dog Bowl will air on Animal Planet Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m., back by "pawpular" demand, as RBARI puts it.

Meanwhile, there's also a couple of Jersey pups in the Puppy Bowl lineup. Spritz, a German Sheperd-Pitbull-Boxer mix, was fostered through JerseyGirls Animal Rescue before being adopted.

And, "Linus" was fostered through Burlington County-based New Life Animal Rescue in the Marlton section of Evesham Township. The Pomeranian-miniature poodle mix has been adopted since taking part in the pre-taped event that will air Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3 p.m.

RBARI said it also has kittens featured in the "halftime show" of the Puppy Bowl.

In past years, 100% of the puppies and kittens that have taken part in both the Puppy Bowl and Dog Bowl have been adopted to families, according to RBARI.

More from New Jersey 101.5: