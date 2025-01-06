NJ politician, accomplice avoid jail after secret recording scandal

🔲 Failed candidate uploaded recorded files of rivals

READINGTON — A politician and accomplice who illegally recorded conversations of elected rivals have avoided jail and could have the charges dismissed.

Jacqueline Hindle, 49, and Christina Albrecht, 45, were admitted into the pretrial intervention program after being charged with violating state wiretapping law.

Hindle, of Whitehouse Station, and Albrecht, of Flemington, could have the charges dismissed if they remain out of trouble for 30 months.

In June 2024, Hindle lost in the GOP primary for Readington Township Committee alongside Ben Smith, former mayor and spouse of Albrecht.

They lost by a roughly 500-vote margin in the primary to incumbents Adam Mueller and Juergen Huelsebusch, who were endorsed by the municipal GOP organization.

On July 8, Readington police were called about an audio recording device found on the metal fence surrounding the patio at The Rail in Whitehouse Station, prosecutors said.

Officers said Albrecht had mounted the device days before it recorded a private chat between Mayor Mueller and his deputy mayor.

Albrecht later retrieved the device and transcribed and shared the recording with Hindle, prosecutors said.

She then planted the device outside The Rail on July 8, when it was noticed by staff, officials said.

As part of PTI, both women are required to have a mental health evaluation, follow treatment recommendations, complete community service, and have no contact with the victims except under limited circumstances.

