NJ provides most of the scenery for ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

New Jersey plays the role of New York City in the latest spinoff of AMC's "The Walking Dead" franchise.

Filming of "The Walking Dead: Dead City" occurred in nine New Jersey counties, and they'll all be on display over the course of the next couple months. The six-episode series will premiere on June 18 at 9 p.m. on the cable network and its streaming platform.

The fourth spinoff of "The Walking Dead," "Dead City" follows Maggie and Negan (Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in a "postapocalyptic New York City" that's cut off from the mainland.

Much of the zombie-heavy chaos was filmed in East Rutherford on the soundstage at the former Izod Center.

Beyond the studio work, on-location filming occurred at the following places, among others, in 2022:

51 Port Terminal, Bayonne

Mushroom Tunnels, Cedar Grove

Franklin Lakes Nature Preserve

Kearny Warehouse

The Ivy, Weehawken

Art Factory and City Hall area, Paterson

Several Newark locations

Great Swamp National Refuge, Basking Ridge

Holmdel Motor Inn

Clean Land, Kenilworth

"Dead City" is the first of two, for now, "The Walking Dead" spinoffs to use New Jersey as a base for filming. "The Walking Dead: Summit" is in post-production right now.

"That filmed from February of this year to May, it just wrapped," said Steven Gorelick, executive director of the New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission. "That will be premiering next year sometime."

Gorelick said it's possible that a sequel to "Dead City" will be filmed in the Garden State as well.

According to Gorelick, an executive at AMC lives in Essex County and reached out to the Commission to specifically see whether there would be a good fit for "The Walking Dead" in New Jersey.

"Dead City" reportedly hired 100 crew members and 1,100 cast members and extras, resulting in spending of more than $72 million in New Jersey for labor, goods, and services, the Commission said.

