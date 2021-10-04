NJ probes man’s death after Paterson Police respond to 911 calls

PATERSON — State authorities are investigating the death of a man who had briefly been in police custody late Saturday afternoon.

Paterson Police received multiple 911 calls from the 600 block of Madison Avenue before 5:30 p.m., reporting a man walking on roofs and trying to break into homes.

Responding officers and medical personnel found a man who appeared hurt outside a residence in the area of 620 Madison Avenue, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The nature of his injuries was not disclosed on Monday.

As officers tried to help the man, he became agitated, authorities said.

Officers briefly handcuffed him to secure him and get him onto a stretcher, according to the Attorney General's Office, after which he was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead before 6:30 p.m.

The incident is being reviewed by the state Attorney General's Office, under standard procedure for any death that happens during an encounter with law enforcement.

No other details, including the man's identity, were shared on Monday.

What $10,000 could get you in NJ

Haunted Hayrides and Attractions in New Jersey for 2021