NJ primaries elections Tuesday: How to vote, what to know

TRENTON — The polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday for New Jersey's primary elections, open to the state's roughly 6 million registered voters.

All 80 state Assembly seats are up for election in November. There also is a special election for state Senate District 1, as well as other county and local races in some municipalities.

The state's 2.4 million unaffiliated voters can participate by declaring a party affiliation at the polls. They are able to switch back to unaffiliated after the primary, by following the correct filing process.

Some questions and answers about the election:

Am I registered? Check the state website, here , to make sure you are registered. You must already have registered to vote, 21 days before the election.

Which primary ballot can I cast? A registered voter currently affiliated with a political party can cast a ballot for that party's primary election. Changes to existing party affiliations must have been filed (via Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form) 55 days before a Primary Election.

A registered voter currently not affiliated with a political party may declare party affiliation up to and including primary Election day. An unaffiliated, registered voter can print and complete the Political Party Affiliation Declaration Form and mail or deliver it to the Commissioner of Registration in his or her county, or file it with a municipal clerk. Those cards also are available at local Commissioner of Registration Offices.

When can I vote? The polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those who are in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Where do I vote? Enter your address at this state website for the location of your polling place.

Who do I call if there's a problem with my voter registration or with the polls? Call the voter hotline at 877-NJ-VOTER (877-658-6837)

How close can political signs and their supporters be to the polls? Electioneering is not allowed within 100 feet of the entrance of the polling place. A candidate or supporter cannot wear a campaign button inside the protected zone and may not ask for votes. Possible violations should be brought to the attention of the district board.

Will I get a sticker for voting? "I voted" stickers are an optional program and handed out at the discretion of the county clerk who administers voting. Not every county will have them available.

Four incumbent state Assembly members have not run for re-election this year, in Districts 5, 10, 13 and 25.

In the 5th District in Camden County, there is a three-way Democratic primary as Assemblywoman Patricia Egan Jones is vacating her seat after 22 years.

In the 25th District in Morris County, after serving in the Assembly since 1996, Republican Michael Patrick Carroll has ended his run in order to run for Morris County surrogate.

The state Senate seat in the 1st District became vacant after Democrat Jeff Van Drew was elected to New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House back in Nov. Democrat Bob Andrzejczak was appointed to fill the seat. He is running unopposed in the special Democratic primary, while Mike Testa Jr. is running in the special Republican primary.

