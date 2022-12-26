NJ political figure killed by his wife on Christmas, officials say

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 57-year-old community leader was shot and killed by his spouse on Christmas night, officials said Monday.

Police found the gravely wounded David Wigglesworth on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road after they had been called 10:19 p.m. on a report of an injured man at the residence.

Wigglesworth, who police could see had been shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later arrested and charged his wife — 51-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth — with murder.

She was being held at the Atlantic County jail and New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Officials did not release other details about the shooting, including why they suspected the wife.

Wigglesworth was involved in local politics in this Atlantic County municipality.

In 2019 he ran and lost as a Republican in a race for the Township Committee. He also served on the Planning Board and volunteered for The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

The couple had an adult son, according to WPG Talk Radio.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information about the homicide to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or at https://www.acpo.org/tips.

Witnesses can also contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

