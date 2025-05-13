🔴 NJ grocery store targeted

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — A popular grocery store in Morris County was targeted at least three different times in a two-week span, with shoplifters stealing roughly $3,000 in goods.

The Wegmans store has a street address along Sylvan Way in Parsippany, not far from Routes 10 and 287.

On April 3, police responded and arrested three Newark residents in the parking lot, who had walked out with two shopping carts filled with a combined $1,200 in stolen items.

In that first incident, 22-year-old Shaniyah Adote, 23-year-old Isaiah Person and 25-year-old Zmya Williams have all been charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

Ten days later, police were again called to the Wegmans, where 61-year-old Morristown resident Mohammed Heravi was arrested for shoplifting.

Heravi allegedly left without paying for over $500 in groceries and was stopped while driving away.

A third incident was reported on April 17, when a man and woman from Vermont were arrested by police on shoplifting and conspiracy charges.

A Wegmans employee called police after 37-year-old Luke Byrnes and 38-year-old Emily Nadav allegedly loaded a shopping cart with over $1,200 in merchandise and left without paying. The duo was taken into custody in the grocery store shopping lot.

