Police in these NJ spots are cracking down on driver handheld phone use
👮 NJ police crackdown
📵 Distracted driving factor in crashes
🚔 Officers get patrol grants
TRENTON — Motorists should be aware of a massive crackdown on distracted driving in New Jersey.
The campaign, “Put the Phone Away or Pay,” runs for the entire month of April.
State Police have been given over $211,800 to enforce bans on hand-held phone use and other distracted driving along the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and other highways.
Meanwhile, the following 158 local law enforcement agencies are sharing more than $1 million in grants for boosted patrols.
Atlantic County
▪️Absecon $2,800
▪️Atlantic City $12,250
▪️Atlantic County Sheriff $1,400
▪️ Brigantine $3,500
▪️ Egg Harbor City $1,400
▪️ Egg Harbor Township $12,250
▪️ Galloway $8,960
▪️ Hamilton $8,750
▪️ Hammonton $5,600
▪️ Margate $2,450
▪️ Mullica $7,000
▪️ Northfield $2,800
▪️ Ventnor $4,200
Bergen County
▪️Bergenfield $7,000
▪️ Cliffside Park $7,000
▪️ Closter $7,000
▪️ East Rutherford $8,750
▪️ Edgewater $7,000
▪️ Elmwood Park $8,750
▪️ Fair Lawn $12,250
▪️ Fairview $12,250
▪️ Fort Lee $12,250
▪️ Franklin Lakes $7,000
▪️ Haworth $7,000
▪️ Leonia $7,000
▪️ Lodi $8,750
▪️ Montvale $8,750
▪️ New Milford $7,000
▪️ North Arlington $7,000
▪️ Palisades Park $12,250
▪️ Teaneck $12,250
▪️ Upper Saddle River $7,000
Burlington County
▪️ Burlington Township $7,000
▪️ Evesham $12,250
▪️ Mount Laurel $7,000
▪️ Pemberton $7,000
Camden County
▪️Bellmawr $7,000
▪️ Gloucester Township $12,250
▪️ Lawnside $10,500
▪️ Pine Hill $7,000
▪️ Runnemede $7,000
▪️ Stratford $7,000
▪️ Voorhees $7,000
▪️ Waterford $7,000
▪️ Winslow $12,250
Cape May County
▪️Lower $3,500
▪️Middle $4,200
▪️North Wildwood $2,800
▪️Wildwood $4,200
▪️Wildwood Crest $2,800
▪️Vineland $12,250
Essex County
▪️Bloomfield $7,000
▪️Caldwell $7,000
▪️Cedar Grove $7,000
▪️ East Orange $7,000
▪️ Fairfield $7,000
▪️ Glen Ridge $7,000
▪️ Livingston $12,250
▪️ Maplewood $8,750
▪️ Millburn $7,000
▪️ Monroe $12,250
▪️ Montclair $12,250
▪️ Nutley $7,000
▪️ Orange $7,000
▪️ South Orange $8,750
▪️ Verona $7,000
▪️ West Caldwell $7,000
▪️ West Orange $7,000
Gloucester County
▪️Clayton $2,520
▪️ Deptford $7,000
▪️ East Greenwich $2,800
▪️ Franklin $7,000
▪️ Glassboro $7,000
▪️ Harrison $2,800
▪️ Logan $5,600
▪️ Mantua $5,600
▪��� Monroe $7,000
▪️ Paulsboro $2,800
▪️ Pitman $4,200
▪️ Rowan University $4,200
▪️ Washington $7,000
▪️ West Deptford $5,600
▪️ Westville $4,200
▪️ Woodbury $5,600
▪️ Woolwich $4,200
Hudson County
▪️Bayonne $12,250
▪️ Guttenberg $7,000
▪️ Harrison $7,000
▪️ North Bergen $12,250
▪️ Secaucus $8,750
▪️ Union City $8,750
Hunterdon County
▪️Clinton Town $1,680
▪️Clinton Township $7,000
▪️Flemington $5,250
▪️ Frenchtown $2,800
▪️ High Bridge $2,450
▪️ Holland $1,400
▪️ Lebanon $2,800
▪️ Raritan Township $2,520
▪️ Readington $2,800
▪️ Tewksbury $2,800
Mercer County
▪️Ewing $7,000
▪️ Hamilton $12,250
▪️ Lawrence $12,250
Middlesex County
▪️Carteret $7,000
▪️ Dunellen $7,000
▪️ Highland Park $7,000
▪️ Metuchen $7,000
▪️ Middlesex $7,000
▪️ Old Bridge $12,250
▪️ Piscataway $7,000
▪️ Plainsboro $7,000
▪️ South Brunswick $7,000
▪️ South Plainfield $7,000
Monmouth County
▪️Freehold Borough $7,000
▪️ Howell $7,000
▪️ Marlboro $12,250
▪️ Red Bank $8,750
Morris County
▪️Hanover $8,750
▪️ Jefferson $7,000
▪️ Mount Olive $7,000
▪️ Parsippany-Troy Hills $12,250
Ocean County
▪️Jackson $7,000
▪️ Lakehurst $8,750
▪️ Lakewood $12,250
▪️ Ocean Township $7,000
▪️ Stafford $8,750
Passaic County
▪️Hawthorne $7,000
▪️ Little Falls $7,000
▪️ Passaic $12,250
▪️ Paterson $12,250
Somerset County
▪️Bedminster $2,800
▪️ Bernards $2,800
▪️ Bernardsville $1,400
▪️ Bound Brook $2,800
▪️ Branchburg $2,800
▪️ Bridgewater $3,500
▪️ Far Hills $2,800
▪️ Franklin Township $7,000
▪️ Green Brook $2,800
▪️ Hillsborough $7,000
▪️ Manville $7,000
▪️ Montgomery $2,800
▪️ North Plainfield $7,000
▪️ Peapack Gladstone $7,000
▪️ Raritan Borough $2,800
▪️ Somerset County Sheriff $2,800
▪️ Somerville $1,400
▪️ South Bound Brook $1,400
▪️ Warren $2,800
Sussex County
▪️Hamburg $7,000
▪️ Sparta $7,000
Union County
▪️Cranford $7,000
▪️ Elizabeth $7,000
▪️ Linden $12,250
▪️ Plainfield $8,750
▪️ Rahway $12,250
▪️ Roselle Park $7,000
Of the towns listed above, 26 communities each got a maximum grant amount of $12,500 — including Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Lakewood, Lawrence Township, Marlboro, Old Bridge, Linden, Rahway And Montclair.
In New Jersey, using a handheld phone while driving is punishable by a fine of $200 to $400, for a first offense.
Repeat offenders will face up to $800 fines and the addition of three insurance points.
Nearly half of the drivers (48%) involved in crashes in New Jersey in 2023 were in some way distracted, according to preliminary data.
Those crashes included 160 deaths and more than 1,400 serious injuries, state law enforcement said.
Last year, New Jersey’s statewide distracted driving crackdown campaign saw 9,055 tickets issued specifically for cell phone use or texting and almost 4,800 for careless driving.
