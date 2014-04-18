NJ Police: 4 Arrested After Scrap Metal Heist

Authorities say gunshots were fired by suspects who were fleeing a hold-up at a scrap metal business near Newark Liberty International Airport.

Scrap Metal Yards See Increase In Business Scott Olson, Getty Images loading...

Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove tells WNBC-TV in New York that four suspects are in custody. He says a fifth suspect who fled the scene, allegedly in a stolen vehicle, remained at large Friday night.

The robbery reportedly occurred around 3 p.m. Friday at Bayway Scrap Metals in Elizabeth.

Cosgrove says patrol officers soon spotted a suspicious truck about two miles from the scene. The suspects were then captured following a confrontation.

Police say two suspects fired gunshots as they fled in the stolen vehicle. No officers were injured.