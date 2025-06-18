Talk about things coming full circle.

First of all, Dave Portnoy can make or break a pizza place with the tone and score of his ‘One Bite’ reviews. The creator of Barstool Sports has been at these for a while, and they’re always genuine and entertaining.

One of the funniest recent ones was when he came to a place in New Jersey and tapped the tip screen one time too many and couldn’t go back. It created a much bigger tip than intended.

You wouldn’t think a guy with Portnoy’s bravado could be even slightly neurotic, but he can. Kylie Moore’s article from a few weeks ago explains what happened in hilarious detail.

While Portnoy’s reviews bring him to pizza joints in many states, the ones he does in New Jersey feel special. Maybe because his reverence for pizza is shared by all of us in this state in a way no other place can understand. Plus, he just seems like he belongs here. Sure, El Presidente was born in Massachusetts and Boston teams suck and all that, but New Jersey embraces him.

Oh, that full circle thing. Almost forgot.

He’s been doing the One Bite Pizza Fest since 2023. Last year, he vowed that every penny he made off it would go to Al Santillo Jr. to help rebuild his famous Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza, which was lost in a fire more than a year ago. He’s kept his word like a solemn oath.

And the full circle part is the very festival that last year raised money for Santillo, will this year feature Santillo’s mastery.

While it’s still being rebuilt, Al has kept his unique pizzas going using other kitchens. Santillo’s of Elizabeth is one of several Jersey pizza joints taking part in this year's One Bite Pizza Fest.

It takes place at Randall's Island Park in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 13. There’s an early session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and a later one at 6 until 9:30 p.m.

Who else from New Jersey will be there other than the aforementioned Santillos?

Squan Tavern in Manasquan

De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville Township

The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park

Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson, Toms River, and Manalapan

Coniglio's Old Fashioned in Morristown

Frankly, you’re not going to go wrong with any of these pizza joints for a unique experience.

Tickets for this year’s One Bite Pizza Fest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 20.

The cost is $179.99 per person, which includes unlimited pizza, soda, and access to an Italian Dessert Village. More information is at onebitepizzafest.com.

