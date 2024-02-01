12 top pizzerias in NJ compete for this year’s Pizza Bowl trophy

It's the ultimate Jersey football fantasy and it's happening this Saturday.

All the pizza and meatballs you can eat happens at Pizza Bowl 4, which takes place at Redd's Bar and Grill in Carlstadt and raises money for Tunnel 2 Towers.

I (New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise) will be there hosting.

This is where pizzerias from all over New Jersey compete for the coveted Pizza Bowl 4 trophy, which will be presented by Super Bowl champion Stephen Baker, "The Touchdown Maker" from the 1990 New York Giants.

Among the celebrities joining us will be The Smithereens, Joseph Donofrio who played young Tommy DeVito in "Goodfellas" — no relation to the parents of Giants quarterback Tom and Lexy DeVito who will also be there — as well as "Joe the License Plate Guy" who you see at the games.

From TV and movies, we have Dan Grimaldi and Artie Pascuale from "The Sopranos," Louis Ianaria from "The Bronx Tale" and Paul Borghese, an award-winning actor from "The Irishman" and "Gravesend."

Entertainment will be provided by Aloha Monkey.

How did Pizza Bowl get started?

Pizza Bowl is the brainchild of Guy Madsen, who explains:

"After starting the Jersey Pizza Joints in March of 20, during the early days of Covid, every business was closed, and dining rooms were shuttered; I wanted to help these small mom & pops be able to promote themselves to our young growing group & build a community of Jersey Pizza people. We are now 96,000 strong and have over 1500 Pizza Joints contribute to our groups"

What makes the Pizza Bowl trophy different than the other "Best Pizza" awards is that, unlike some national rag who sent a guy on a pizza tour, Pizza Bowl relies on the people of New Jersey to come out.

John Crisafulli, aka "Johnnycthepizzaguy," will be manning the kitchen and updating the following on his Facebook page.

Johnny C is beyond excited to take on his Annual Kitchen Capo Duties as the following 12 Finalists Compete for the Jersey Pizza Joints Pizza Bowl 4.

NORTH JERSEY REGION

Nellies Place, Waldwick

CENTRAL REGION

Squan Tavern, Manasquan

Maruca's Pizza, Seaside Heights

Mancini Pizza East Brunswick, NJ, East Brunswick

SOUTH REGION

Nonnas Pizza Deptford, Depford

Boaggio’s Bread, Mount Laurel

Riccardo's Italian Restaurant, Browns Mills

If you'd like to be a part of Pizza Bowl 4 click here.

GoFundme page has also been set up by Guy Madsen for Tunnel 2 Towers

PizzaBowl 4 to benefit Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation, organized by Guy Madsen

If you'd just like to donate to Tunnel @ Towers click here.