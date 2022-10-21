NJ PBA honors fallen police in Bristol, CT ambush attack

Last week we saw a tragedy unfold as two police officers lost their lives in what has been described as an ambush.

Three Bristol, Connecticut cops responded to a 911 call regarding a violent dispute between two brothers. As the officers exited their vehicles to deal with the situation, gunfire erupted.

Eighty shots in all were fired at the officers from behind and two officers made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officer Alex Hamzy died at the scene and Officer Alec Lurato was wounded but managed to get off a shot that killed the gunman.

Our New Jersey State PBA, led by my friend Pat Colligan, dispatched their Survivor Welfare Trailer to Bristol last night to be there for the families and community at Friday's funeral for the fallen law enforcement heroes.

They are dispatched to offer support to communities around the country and help raise funds for the families. The group can only survive with donations.

Here is the link for you to help the families of the officers killed in the Connecticut ambush, click HERE.

And click this LINK to the PBA in NJ to help ensure that the important mission of supporting the families of these heroes can continue.

Thank you for anything you can do to help.

There is a war on our police officers. From the irresponsible politicians attacking qualified immunity to the complicit media fueling the anti-police sentiment and promoting utter nonsense like the "defund the police" movement.

Add to the difficult climate, the fact that politicians in Blue states like New Jersey prioritize criminals over cops releasing them by the thousands in the name of "safety".

It's too late for heroes DeMonte and Hamzy whose watch ended on October 12, 2022. Let's do right by all the officers who stand up for the rest of us as we go forward. #BackTheBlue

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

