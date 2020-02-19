NJ parents warn: Beware the Skull-Breaker Challenge on TikTok

The parents of a Cherry Hill boy who suffered a concussion and seizure while taking the “Skull Breaker Challenge” on the TikTok app are warning other parents about the game.

The challenge calls for someone to be told they are learning a new dance. While the individual in the middle jumps, the people to their left and right kick out their legs, forcing the person to fall hard on the ground.

It's also called the "trip jump."

Marc and Stacy Shenker told Fox Philadelphia that their 13-year-old son fell victim to the challenge and was unconscious for 20 minutes after he fell.

"These are not funny jokes and they could potentially kill someone," Marc Shenker told Fox Philadelphia.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said he is not aware of any cases of the Skull Breaker Challenge in Ocean County but issued a warning on his office's Facebook page about the app.

"My main concern is that parents talk to their kids about the dangers involved and they should be aware that someone can get seriously hurt when you kick their legs out," Billhimer told New Jersey 101.5.

One of the main reasons kids participate in such a risky challenge is that they fail to perceive the risk involved.

"They just think it would be funny and then someone gets hurt," the prosecutor said.

Billhimer said that parents have to stay vigilant about what their kids are looking at on social media and preach basic internet safety, including being on the lookout for online predators and inappropriate contact.

