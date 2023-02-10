If it seems that in some towns and cities here in New Jersey there is an abundance of fast food restaurants, you’d be correct. According to IBIS World in their fast food report, there are 201,865 fast food restaurants in the United States, which is an increase of 1.4% growth in 2023 and represents a 0.9% increase from 2018 – 2023.

Here in New Jersey, one community stands out as boasting of having the most fast food restaurants per 100,000 people according to Food and Wine Magazine.

Welcome to Ocean City, NJ. Ocean City has a history as a vacation destination for not only New Jersey residents but for visitors from around the world.

With all those people visiting the beautiful vacation destination, you have to feed them.

Fast food restaurants have exploded in growth and now Ocean City, NJ ranks as the second most populated fast food restaurant location per capita in the United States. 190.1 for every 100,000 people of the fast food restaurants adorn the avenues of Ocean City.

Now some of you will say there isn’t 100,000 people who live in Ocean City, NJ, you’d be right, there is only close to 12,000 full time residents but the summer population explosion accounts for the calculations in the per capita equation.

In the off season, that’s almost 1 fast food restaurant for every full time citizen, I’m kidding but you get the idea.

To give you an idea of how many fast food restaurants are in Ocean City, their next competitor at number 3 is Kalamazoo, Michigan who has a per capita of 100.3 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people almost half of Ocean City’s.

So the next time you’re hungry, roll into Ocean City — you’ll get a fast meal.

