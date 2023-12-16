A manager in a conspiracy that used stolen credit card information to make fraudulent purchases around the country has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back over $1 million.

32-year-old Trevor Osagie the Bronx, NY, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 12 months and one day behind bars, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1.43 million in restitution.

Federal authorities say from at least 2015 through the end of 2018, Osagie conspired with a network of people based in the New Jersey-New York area who made trips around the United States to use stolen credit card information to purchase gift cards, flights, hotels, rental cars, and other goods and services.

Other participants in the conspiracy obtained stolen credit card information through the "dark web" and other sources.

In addition to recruiting at least one individual to create the fraudulent credit cards, Osagie managed the individuals who traveled around the United States conducting the fraudulent transactions.

Officials say in total, the conspirators made over $1.5 million in fraudulent purchases using over 4,000 stolen credit card accounts.

