NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?

If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision.

According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has been launched on the Department of Health website that aims to help state residents make informed decisions when choosing a long term care facility.

When the COVID pandemic began in 2020 it quickly became clear some New Jersey nursing homes were not providing information to families.

Nursing homes rated

Persichilli said the dashboard provides “information such as the 5 star quality ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, it will give them access to survey and inspection information.”

She noted Jersey families “will also be able to look at financial statements and general staffing levels and compliance to staffing ratios, and who the licensed nursing home administrators and owners are.”

Persichilli said when you visit the dashboard it will direct you to different tabs for you to be able to locate the information quickly and easily.

Updated regularly

She pointed out the dashboard will be refreshed on a regular basis, so “if a new inspection shows something different the inspection report will be updated, if a full certification survey is completed it will be updated when that is filed.”

“As we get information we will review that information every day and update the dashboard as the information comes in.”

She said the idea is to provide Garden State residents with the important information that they may need to make these very personal and difficult decisions for their loved ones, and hopefully it will also motivate the long-term care managers and owners to constantly improve upon the work that they do.”

She added “the dashboard aligns with the Administration’s priorities focusing on long-term care reforms and resiliency.

