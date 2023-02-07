NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction

If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help.

Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.

In some instances, players may be blocked from placing wagers until they acknowledge the state's efforts to help.

Under the first-in-the-country initiative that launched on Jan. 1, online gaming operators are on the lookout for warnings signs such as:

players whose gambling time increases from week to week

bettors who repeatedly self-impose cool-off periods from gambling

players who regularly access the self-exclusion page of an operator's website without putting their name on the list

those who wager until they have less than $1 in their account

those who make multiple requests in a 24-hour span to increase limits on deposits or losses

players who make numerous hefty deposits in a short amount of time

A gambler exhibiting warning signs may be contacted in any number of ways, depending on the situation.

Automated messaging would be sent to players deemed at-risk, including resources related to responsible gaming. If the warning signals continue, a player would be required to view a video about problem gambling before being allowed to continue playing. "At the third level," the Attorney General's Office says, an online operator's team will directly contact the patron and address the potential issue.

Player data is already captured by online operators — the user agreement that's presented when you sign up notes that your play may be monitored and recorded for a number of reasons.

"It is no coincidence that our announcement comes just a week ahead of one of the biggest days in sports wagering, serving as a reminder of how devastating a gambling addiction can be," said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Confidential support for gambling is available at 800-GAMBLER, call or text.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.