NJ named worst state to retire in — Here’s why

According to a new survey, New Jersey is officially the worst state to retire in. This has come as no surprise to many, including me, because you know. Jersey.

Although there are a lot of happily retired people in this state, it’s becoming more and more difficult.

According to Bloomberg, Jersey earned this title after being compared to the other states in several categories which include, affordability, quality of life and healthcare, risk of social isolation, elderly friendly labor market, life expectancy and health-care facilities per capita.

None of this should surprise anyone. Yet, the survey goes on to explain that one of the other reasons for this ranking isn’t solely a result of New Jersey being more expensive than other states, rather, many people haven’t saved up enough money to retire comfortably. But obviously, that’s a direct result of blowing our money on the outrageously expensive cost of living, government programs, taxes and the general cost of big government.

So for those of you getting ready to retire, you may want to consider planning sooner than later. Unless you’re lucky enough to have earned a pension or a golden parachute and can take your money and run out of New Jersey.

If not, luckily, retirement is far from a new concept, and there are many useful guides that will make the concept of planning for retirement, even here in NJ, less intimidating once it’s all said and done.

CNBC has released the ultimate guide for 2022, and there are many helpful tips for retirement.

These guides are extremely helpful for those such as myself who have to figure it all out one day. It’s a daunting task. There are also plenty of mentors that you can speak with throughout the process to help set you up for success.

I know this is a mouthful and trust me, when I read these articles and guides at first it seemed as though life would be easier without planning aretirement and just leaving it up to chance. Luckily I have some time to go, if I can ever afford to retire at all, but if you are inching towards the end of working check out this link for helpful insight.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

