As a born-and-raised Jersey girl, I think I can speak to such an important matter as “why New Jersey is so hated.” When you think about it, it’s pretty obvious… more on that in a moment.

New Jersey is the second most hated state in the U.S., according to a study performed by World Population Review that looked at the states despised by others.

The report claims that we are perceived as being “loud, outspoken, and brash.“ I would argue that’s part of our charm.

Rich Schultz, Getty Images Rich Schultz, Getty Images

It also states that “the weather is never very appealing.” I think our Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow would have some words to say about that.

I dare whoever wrote that part of the study to repeat it with a straight face as they stand on one of our beaches on a pleasant summer day.

So you know what? I think I’ve actually gotten to the bottom of this.

The real reason other states hate New Jersey

Envy.

As some say “they hate us cuz they ain’t us.”

Just think about it:

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

No other state can perfect a pizza or a bagel.

Sorry, New York, step aside on this one. You know it’s true. We can have this conversation again when you make a slice of ‘za or pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich as well as we do.

We have all types of landscapes.

Why wouldn’t you be jealous of what we have to offer?

In the same state you could see waterfalls, mountains, fields, rivers, hiking trails, and the Atlantic Ocean.

We’re called the Garden State for a reason. Our nature is nothing to be messed with.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Our talent is unmatched.

Just think about it: Bruce Springsteen, Meryl Streep, Simone Biles, Frank Sinatra, Danny Devito, Frankie Valli, Queen Latifah, Jon Bon Jovi, Jack Nicholson, Jennifer Houston.

That’s just a small sample of New Jersey fame. You can’t touch us in the Garden State.

(Quick side note: I recently visited the New Jersey Hall of Fame in American Dream Mall where NJ101.5’s Big Joe Henry will soon be inducted and if you leave there without a strong sense of Jersey pride you may be heartless)

So I say we let the haters be our motivators and not let this study get to us.

Or as some might say: Fugheddaboutit.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.

We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go... Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈