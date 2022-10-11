NJ music teacher viewed, shared child porn, prosecutors say

WEST WINDSOR — A Monroe Township man is charged with third-degree possession of child pornography and second-degree file sharing of the material, after Mercer County prosecutors executed a search warrant.

That investigation was carried out Friday at a residence in West Windsor, where Jose Sanchez, 58, teaches music lessons to children at a private studio, according to a release from the prosecutor's office Tuesday.

Detectives with the county's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit had received a tip in September from authorities in Middlesex County that someone in Mercer had been uploading child porn, the release said.

Sanchez was arrested without incident and his electronic devices were seized for examination, according to prosecutors.

The second-degree charge carries a state prison term of five to 10 years and a maximum $150,000 fine.

Mercer County prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Sanchez pending trial.

Anyone with information about potential online child exploitation is asked to call the Mercer County ICAC Unit at 609-989-6568 or the state's ICAC tip line at 888-648-6007.

