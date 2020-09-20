CAMDEN — A 38-year-old man was shot and killed and another critically wounded early Sunday in an incident at a motorcycle clubhouse with a longtime city presence, police said.

Police responded to the Wheels of Soul clubhouse on the 800 block of Princess Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting inside, according to both Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Jermaine Wilkes, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man who had been shot was taken to an area hospital where he remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, Mayer said.

The second man was not publicly identified by police.

Police gave no further information on a possible motive for the shooting.

Wheels of Soul has been active in Camden and other parts of South Jersey since the mid 1970's, according to a New York Times report about a shooting incident that left three motorcycle riders critically hurt. In that incident, 44 people were arrested, the same report said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Camden County Police Det. Jose Rosado at 609-422-6291 or Camden County Police Det. Shawn Donlon at 856-757-7400.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The early morning shooting comes on the heels of what police called an attack Tuesday night at the Camden Clinton Street residence of two Camden County Police officers, who were home at the time with their newborn baby, according to Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli.

The family was unharmed, as they were on the second floor at the time several shots were fired, Wysocki previously said, adding two rounds did pierce the home's front door.

As of Sunday, a reward for information on that separate shooting had increased to $75,000, for tips leading to the arrest of suspects who shot at the officers' home.

Among those offering the collective reward money were the FBI, ATF, the Camden chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police 218, NJ State PBA, Lawmen Supply Company, 1st Colonial Community Bank, the U.S. Marshals Service, Miller Mendel Inc. and "a generous anonymous donor."

Anyone with information can call The Citizens Crime Commission anonymously, at 215-546-TIPS.

