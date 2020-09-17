CAMDEN — The public has been asked to help find two people who police say fired shots into the home of two Camden County Police officers late Tuesday night while they were inside with their infant.

At about 11:46 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Clinton Street residence of the officers, who had been on the second floor with their baby when at least two rounds pierced the front door of the family's home.

Detectives found seven spent shell casings in front of the home, Wysocki said.

The officers, who have been with the department for four years and two years, respectively, both remain on leave.

“This attack on our officers was an affront to the department and will not be tolerated,” Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said.

Police identified a 1998 dark colored Honda Odyssey with a temporary paper tag in the area during the shooting incident.

Early Thursday, the minivan was found and towed.

Authorities did not say whether they knew of a motive for the shooting.

"This is some soul-less scumbag who has decided to shoot up the home of police officers, and we're not going to tolerate it, we're not going to accept it," Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli said to New Jersey 101.5 in a phone call Thursday night.

A Camden County spokesman said a $20,000 reward was being offered, also as of Thursday night, for information leading to an arrest in the incident. Half of that amount was being contributed by the FBI, with $5,000 each from ATF and the Camden County police officer's union, FOP Lodge 218.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle that was used in the shooting can call the CCPD tip line at 856-757-7420 or use the STOPit app.

More contact information for the agency can be found online and all tips and information are considered anonymous.

In August 2018, two Camden police officers were shot and wounded while sitting in their unmarked SUV at a red light, in what authorities called an ambush attack.

This past October, two of the three men arrested for that attack, Alexander DeJesus and Ammar Hall, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, as reported by Courier Post.

Alongside Wysocki at Thursday's press conference at the Police Administration Building on Federal Street was Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer, Sheriff Whip Wilson, Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. and Camden Mayor Frank Moran.

They also were joined by representatives from the FBI, ATF, the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.