If you're looking for one of the scariest cemeteries in America, you don't have to look very far. It's right here in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

New Jersey Has One Of America's Scariest Cemeteries

Halloween season is here, and that means our minds turn to spooky and haunted places. If there is going to be a place that's likely to be haunted, logic would say it's a cemetery.

I found a list of the scariest cemeteries in America, and it didn't take me long to find out that one of the top 100 is right here in New Jersey.

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The scariest cemetery in New Jersey, and one of the scariest in America, is the Old Tennent Cemetery in Manalapan.

Manalapan Is Home To New Jersey's Most Haunted Cemetery

That cemetery made the Choice Mutual list of the 100 scariest cemeteries in America, placing at # 64.

Read More: Are These Cape May Hotels Haunted?

This cemetery has been at its present location since 1731, even though it was originally in Wickatunk in 1708, when it was known as Old Scots Burying Ground.

Today, it's a beautifully kept non-sectarian cemetery, and it is not the only New Jersey resting place to make the top 100 on this list.

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Another New Jersey cemetery made the list of the top 100 scariest cemeteries in New Jersey. That one is in Pennsville.

The Finn's Point National Cemetery was placed at # 83 on the list. These are the only two New Jersey cemeteries to make the top 100 on this list.

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