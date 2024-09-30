NJ mom who made viral TikTok videos killed crossing Route 17

🔴 Pedestrian struck by car, then tractor-trailer

🔴 Made social media videos on domestic abuse, Catholicism

🔴 Was studying to be an attorney

PARAMUS — A mother from Hillsdale who was cultivating a large following on social media has been identified as the victim of a horrible pedestrian crash in Bergen County.

Demaris Martinez, 28, was struck in Paramus around 3:30 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21.

The Hillsdale woman was walking across Route 17 near the Wendy's when she was hit by a white Kia going south. She was then struck again by a tractor-trailer heading the same way, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) (Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) loading...

Videos on domestic abuse, Catholicism

Martinez amassed nearly 50,000 followers on Facebook and over 15,000 on TikTok for her videos and photos.

In her videos, Martinez discussed her relationship with God, makeup tutorials, and miscellaneous other topics. This past June, she posted photos of her "beautiful" son.

SEE ALSO: A dockworkers strike could shut down East and Gulf ports

(Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) (Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) loading...

Martinez also posted on Facebook about her experience surviving domestic violence and said her ex was in jail.

Her posts showed that she was also studying to be an attorney. She posted photos showing she had a 3.94 GPA this past Spring semester.

(Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) (Demaris D. Martinez via Facebook) loading...

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator

[carbongallery id="663a796fbfe3270319e36a4"]