NJ man who got dad to help cover up murder sentenced to 40 years

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — A man who shot another man to death and had his father help to cover up the murder has been sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Frank J. Baker, 29, of Seabrook carried out the killing in the backyard of a home on Longview Drive in Fairfield, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. The victim, Jair Rennie, 22, was shot four times on July 20, 2019.

Frank J. Baker (Cumberland County jail)

After four weeks at trial and less than three hours of deliberations, a Cumberland County jury on Feb. 1 convicted Baker of first-degree murder, second-degree firearms offenses, third-degree conspiracy, hindering, evidence tampering, and obstruction.

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced Wednesday that Baker had been sentenced to 40 years in state prison. He must serve 33.5 years before being eligible for parole. Once released, he will remain under parole supervision for another seven years. He must also pay $7,740 in restitution for Rennie's funeral.

Jair Rennie (Edwards & Son Funeral Home)

🔴 Father admits to helping son cover up murder

State records show that Baker's father, 54-year-old Frank I. Baker III, pleaded guilty to third-degree hindering and fourth-degree evidence tampering. He was sentenced in 2021 to three years in state prison.

After shooting Rennie to death, Baker got rid of the gun and fled to his father's nearby home in Lawrence Township. Once at the residence on North Avenue, Baker showered in bleach, according to the prosecutor.

Frank I. Baker III (Cumberland County jail)

Two other men have also pleaded guilty to offenses for helping to cover up the murder. Records show that in 2020, Marquiis Wilson, 22, of Bridgeton was sentenced to three years in prison. The next year, Nisear Baker, 23, of Fairfield was sentenced to five years in prison.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

