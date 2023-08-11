🚨 The truck went into the Cohansey River around 11:30 p.m.

🚨 A female passenger was outside the truck when first responders arrived

🚨 The driver's body was recovered from the river

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — The driver of a dump truck died after it went into a river late Thursday night died

The dump truck went through a guardrail and into the Cohansey River along Bridgeton Fairton Road (Route 553) in Fairfield around 11:30 p.m., according to State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron. The driver was identified as Matthew Jacobs Jr., 60, of Bridgeton.

A passenger in the truck was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to Lebron. He did not disclose the identity of the passenger. NBC Philadephia reported the passenger was a female who was out of the truck when first responders arrived.

Map shows Bridgeton Fairton Road in Bridgeton Map shows Bridgeton Fairton Road in Bridgeton (Canva) loading...

A successful search was conducted in the river after the crash to recover Jacobs' body, according to Lebron.

She was taken by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The truck was branded with "Ali Al," which the U.S. Department of Transportation identifies as a Bridgeton-based trucking company. A phone call to the company went to a full voicemail box.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

