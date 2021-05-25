19-year-old woman is third death from Fairfield, NJ mass shooting

FAIRFIELD (Cumberland) — A 19-year-old woman has died of her injuries stemming from the mass shooting at a weekend house party, raising the death toll to three people.

Authorities also made a second arrest for unlawful gun possession, as the search for potential suspects continued.

State Police announced on Tuesday that Braylin Holmes, of Millville, was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital on Monday evening.

A personal Facebook page for Holmes was filled with photos, including one in her cap and gown last summer as a graduate with Bridgeton High School Class of 2020.

Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Fairfield, also were shot and killed in the violence that erupted at a home on East Commerce Street before midnight on Saturday.

State Police announced that while they still have not identified a potential shooter, they have made a second arrest connected with the investigation.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Kevin K. Dawkins, 36, also of Bridgeton — who was arrested on Sunday — also has been charged additionally with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Darrell Dawkins (L), Kevin Dawkins (Cumberland County Jail)

It was not immediately clear whether Darrell Dawkins and Kevin Dawkins were related.

Police did not disclose any additional details about any motive for the shooting.

Gov. Phil Murphy had said on Monday, before Holmes' death, that many of the 12 people wounded in the gunfire on Saturday had been released from hospitals, while others "continue to fight for their lives."

Anyone with video, images or information about suspicious activity amid the shooting has been asked by police to anonymously submit tips with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office online at njccpo.org/tips or by calling 856-453-0486.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Deadly South Jersey house party shooting A man and woman were killed in a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County that left a dozen others hurt, one critically, State Police said. Just before midnight on Saturday, May 22, troopers responded to reports of multiple shots fire at a home in Fairfield Township.