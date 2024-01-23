TikTok explodes over killer NJ mom who roasted baby in oven

🔴 NJ mom's horrible murder of toddler son goes viral on TikTok

BRIDGETON — The horrific murder of a baby boy at the hands of his mother is going viral again and spreading a vicious social media hoax about the toddler's father.

Nakira Griner, 29, of Bridgeton, was convicted of murder and desecration of human remains last year. She chose to go to trial after turning down a plea deal with prosecutors.

The mother had beaten her 23-month-old son to death, according to an autopsy. Experts testified in court that his skull had been fractured into 74 pieces and his body was then burned in an oven, NJ.com reported.

She dismembered the toddler in addition to burning his body, her defense attorney reportedly admitted in court. Griner unsuccessfully tried to convince a Camden County jury that the killing was unintentional.

Griner is being held at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, the state's only women's prison.

Nakira Griner, held at Edna Mahan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(DOC)

She is serving a life sentence plus seven years without the possibility of parole.

New attention has been brought to the case after The Root published a story about the killing. TikTok influencers published several videos retelling details of the case, some with life lessons and others with misinformation.

Influencers call the murder a "cautionary tale"

One retelling of the story posted by user caroloswins has over 2.8 million views.

He and others said the killing should be a lesson to potential fathers.

"Let this be a cautionary tale to you men out there. Please be careful who you have kids with. You gotta be careful otherwise you might end up with a woman like Nakira Griner," he said.

Users carloswins and the___fool react to the killing of Daniel Griner Jr. (TikTok)

"This is why you need to be careful who you get pregnant," said user the___fool. "This is messed up, beyond messed up. Satanic."

Other videos and comments called Griner "evil," a "monster," and a "demon."

Account spreads fake rumors about father

One user with over 7,000 followers, theblackfacesof_dv, falsely claimed in a video with nearly 4,000 views that the child's father was also involved in the crime.

Nakira Griner with husband, son in 2017. At right, Daniel Griner (via Facebook/Bridgeton police)

"They are trying to reopen the case. It’s believed that Mr. Griner was also abusing the child and is just as guilty as his wife," the account said, without identifying the source for that claim.

Nine months after Nakira Griner was sentenced, authorities have not filed any charges against the father and it's not expected that they ever will. The investigation found no reason to charge him, an unnamed law enforcement source told New Jersey 101.5.

