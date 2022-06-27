MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Cape May County man accused of running on foot after hitting a pedestrian while speeding is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police said that a local cop was responding to an unrelated call in Middle Township around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, June 20 when they saw several cars stopped at the intersection of NJ-147 and Route 9. The officer found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle that had not stayed at the scene.

An investigation found that Glenn Dunleavy was headed west on NJ-147 sometime after 9 p.m. and was driving at a "high rate of speed," according to police.

Police claimed that as Dunleavy sped through the intersection, he hit Richard Geere, 59, who was walking in the crosswalk. The victim from Burleigh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dunleavy is accused of continuing to drive west for at least another mile and a half before crashing near the 200 block of Indian Trail Road. He was arrested after trying to get away on foot, according to police.

Dunleavy currently faces one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident and has been detained at Cape May County jail. Police indicated the resident of Middle Township's Del Haven section could face additional charges.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

