NJ man stuck in dumpster for three days

This has to be the screwiest dumpster story since Lenny Dykstra went dumpster diving with Sprinkles the Clown for nine hours searching for his false teeth.

A New Jersey man says he was stuck in a dumpster for three days.

According to police, a 60-year-old man was rescued from a dumpster in Clifton on Saturday. The man says he spotted a chair in the dumpster that he wanted to salvage and fell in trying to recover it. Then he somehow couldn’t get out.

This happened at the Richfield Village Apartments in the 200 block of Richfield Terrace. Police say while they can’t verify how long the man was inside the dumpster the guy himself says it was three days.

Police say he was discovered after someone who lives in the complex finally heard his screams for help. He was rescued by firefighters and police. He suffered minor injuries in the ordeal for which he was treated at the scene.

I know we’re all wondering about the dimensions of this man-trapping dumpster but authorities didn’t have that information.

This is definitely one of those news stories that brings up more questions than are answered.

Was this an unusually deep, oversized dumpster? Was the man a little person? Or did a lid come down once he was inside and somehow lock, or jam?

Did he go three days without eating or was there leftover food in said dumpster? Did he take the chair that he wanted? How good could that chair have looked to him when it was already in a dumpster?

Whatever the answers, it’s certainly not the best way to spend an Easter weekend.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.