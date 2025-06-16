NJ man sentenced to 125 years in prison for murder and other charges

Isaiah Knight (Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Townsquare Media illustration)

NEWARK — A New Jersey man was sentenced to 125 years in prison for murder, weapons, and witness tampering charges.

Isaiah Knight, 31, of East Orange, was found guilty in April for the June 2021 killing of 23-year-old Tyzier White on Campbell Street in Newark.

Knight shot his victim five times after a dispute involving the pair plus Knight's cousin, investigators said.

Prosecutors said Knight employed his sister, cousin, girlfriend, and an unidentified man in a witness tampering scheme. Those four are jailed and facing charges.

The sentence handed down by a Superior Court judge locks up Knight for 75 years for White's murder, 10 years for witness tampering, and 40 additional years stemming from a prior aggravated assault conviction.

