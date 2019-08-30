NJ man runs afoul of child-sex and gun-control laws, cops say

WESTAMPTON — A man who thought he was messaging with a 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday at his Burlington County home, where cops also found an illegal a firearms silencer and a large capacity magazine, prosecutors said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said they moved in for the arrest of Karl Vogt, 36, of Westampton, after a month-long investigation.

Investigators said he discussed meeting with who he believed was a high school girl from Monmouth County for sexual activity.

The weaponry was found during a search of his Rancocas Road, police said.

Prosecutors did not disclose how they became involved in the case.

Vogt was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree debauching the morals of a child, fourth-degree possession of a prohibited firearms silencer, and fourth-degree possession of prohibited large-capacity magazine.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443.

