NJ man intentionally burned young boy and girl with lighter, cops say

JERSEY CITY — A 21-year-old city man is facing charges of intentionally burning two young children.

Jaimear Butler was arrested on Monday afternoon. He is accused of using a cigarette lighter to harm a 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.

Butler has been charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second degree witness tampering.

The Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit first received a report of the accused abuse on Dec. 28, when it was contacted by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

No further information was disclosed about how long the children were in the care of Butler.