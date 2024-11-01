NJ man found guilty of attacking, shooting at construction crew

◾NJ man followed crew from store to site

An East Orange man has been found guilty of an enraged attack on a construction crew, following them from a local store to a work site three years ago.

After a trial, 31-year-old Thomas Johnson was convicted by an Essex County Jury of aggravated assault and weapons charges, Prosecutor Theodore Stephens announced on Friday

The jury had deliberated for a total of eight hours, between Wednesday and Thursday.

On the morning of Nov. 2, 2021, the three construction workers went from the Home Depot at 399-443 Springfield Avenue to their job site, less than a mile away.

The Home Depot drive to Newark work site (Google Maps, Canva)

In his car, Johnson followed the trio to 676 South 14th Street in Newark, where two of the workers began unloading their supplies.

Johnson approached, holding a handgun, pistol-whipping one of the victims and firing about four shots, damaging their truck.

One of the workers was on a roof at the time — Johnson kicked down a ladder, leaving him stranded.

Johnson was identified by a witness at the scene, as well as by cell phone evidence and surveillance video from Home Depot and at the work site.

He was slated for sentencing on Jan. 10, 2025.

