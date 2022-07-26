NJ man who shot boat dealer gets prison and lifetime restraining order

It's five years in prison for an Ocean County man who shot the owner of a boat dealership in the stomach about a year-and-a-half ago, according to prosecutors.

In addition to the prison sentence, 53-year-old Donald Rutter, of Tuckerton, was also ordered to permanently stay away from the man he shot — 55-year-old Thomas Jarvis, of Little Egg Harbor.

Rutter pleaded guilty last month to aggravated assault and stalking.

While he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the count of stalking, the time would run simultaneously, according to the judge who heard the case.

Boat dealership in Little Egg Harbor Township where owner was shot in January 2021(Google Maps) Boat dealership in Little Egg Harbor Township where owner was shot in January 2021 (Google Maps) loading...

On the evening of Jan. 5, 2021, police officers responding to a 911 call found Jarvis suffering a gunshot wound at his business, Jarvis Marine, on Radio Road in Little Egg Habor.

Rutter was identified as a suspect and was found three weeks later in Atlantic City by U.S. Marshals agents — where police said he was hiding out under the boardwalk.

Investigators previously said that Rutter blamed the end of his 18-year marriage on Jarvis — who has since recovered from his injuries.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

