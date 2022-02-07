NJ man dies: Pickup truck goes airborne, crashes into 2nd floor of home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — A man was killed when a driver lost control and their pickup truck was launched into the second floor of a house early Sunday morning.

Tyler Balog, 24, of Washington Township, a passenger in the truck, died at the scene.

A woman who was in bed during the crash was critically injured and flown to Morristown Medical Center. Her husband was taken to Hackettstown Hospital for evaluation but was not injured.

DUI charges pending

Warren County Prosecutor James James Pfeiffer told New Jersey 101.5 the Dodge Ram driven by John Nunn, 27, of Washington Borough, was passing two vehicles on Route 57 north of Butler Park Road in Washington Township around 2:30 a.m.

"He hit a landscaping structure that launched him into the second floor. He had a lot of speed going on there too," Pfeiffer said. "Talk about the odds of this. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than this happening."

Tyler Balog

Nunn, 27, faces charges that include aggravated manslaughter and death by auto. Pfeiffer said there will be additional charges related to alcohol pending preliminary test results, which were not yet available as of Monday morning.

Pictures from the crash scene show a large gaping hole on the second floor of the wood frame two-story house. The lower level of the house was also damaged by the crash. The pickup was leaning at an angle against the house and a crane had to be brought in to remove it.

The house sits next to Penny Toss Farm, which sells landscape supplies. The sign for the farm appears to have been destroyed in the crash, according to aftermath video.

