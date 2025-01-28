NJ man, 23, accused of raping teen girl at mall

⚫ NJ man charged with kidnapping

⚫ Teen sexually assaulted in mall, police say

⚫ Defendant being held during case

A 23-year-old Bergen County man has been accused of raping a teenage girl in a secluded part of a mall on a Saturday night this month.

Denys Ludisaca, of Little Ferry, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced on Tuesday.

Willowbrook Mall Wayne (Google Maps) Willowbrook Mall Wayne (Google Maps) loading...

On Jan. 11 just before 11 p.m, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office received a report that a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 had been sexually assaulted in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

Ludisaca was identified by investigators with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

He was arrested by police at the same mall on Jan. 16.

Denys Ludisaca accused of sex assault at NJ mall (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Denys Ludisaca accused of sex assault at NJ mall (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

On Monday, Superior Court Judge Joseph Portelli in Passaic County ordered that Ludisaca be held for the duration of his case.

Anyone with potential information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

If convicted, Ludisaca would be subject to Megan’s Law registration requirements and parole supervision for life.

Conviction on first-degree kidnapping, alone, is punishable by 25 years to life in prison, when the victim is younger than 16.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott