NJ man critically hurt in Toms River motorcycle crash, police say

A Burlington County man was in critically condition Sunday, after being thrown from his motorcycle in a serious crash with a car in Toms River.

On Saturday evening after 6 p.m., 72-year-old Walter Smith of Medford was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson on Route 37 East in the center lane, according to Toms River Police, when he entered the intersection at Coolidge Ave against a red traffic signal.

A 2015 Toyota Camry entered the intersection, headed south on Coolidge Ave. on the green signal drive by local resident Michael A. Koch, 66, with his wife, Wanda, as a passenger.

Smith collided with the front of the Camry and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Police said according to witnesses Smith did not appear to be speeding and possible sun-glare may have been a contributing factor to the accident.

Smith suffered severe pelvic fractures and is listed in critical condition at Jersey Shore Medical Center. He was scheduled to undergo additional surgeries Sunday.

The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Police.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: