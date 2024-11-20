NJ man convicted of friend’s chilling murder after argument

🔴 Newark man convicted of first-degree murder

🔴 Faces at least 30 years in state prison

🔴 Victim remembered as a loving grandfather

NEWARK — A New Jersey man has been convicted of killing his friend in cold blood last year.

William Whitfield, 46, of Newark was found guilty of first-degree murder and weapons charges after a lengthy two-week trial, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said Wednesday.

An Essex County jury deliberated for three days before they convicted Whitfield of the Feb. 11, 2023 killing.

Whitfield's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024. He faces between 30 years and life in state prison.

Shot to death after argument

Authorities said Whitfield got a gun and shot his friend to death after an argument.

Keni Johnson, 45, was found dead at the Bradley Court Housing Complex in Newark where he lived.

Johnson had been shot in the back of the neck.

“With this verdict, justice has been done. I hope that this verdict provides a sense of peace and closure to the Johnson family”, said Assistant Prosecutor Juliann Bollettieri, who tried the case.

Remembered as a loving grandfather

According to his obituary, Johnson was a devoted father and loving grandfather who was a longtime resident of Bradley Court.

"Keni loved his community as if everyone was his family. Keni always had a kind or helping hand. Keni was always helping someone, especially the elderly and children. Keni made an impact in Newark for his heart had no boundaries," the obituary said.

Before his death, Johnson was a sanitation worker for Regional Industries and started a clothing brand called Sanitation Blues.

