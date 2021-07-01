NJ man charged with sexually assaulting kids when he was a juvenile

A 20-year-old man was charged as a juvenile for sexual assaults he committed as a teen by the Passaic County Prosecutor.

An employee at the Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Clifton told the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit in January that a 13-year-old child had reported being sexually abused in the past.

An investigation determined that the suspect had assaulted two children at two different residences in Passaic, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

The man was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was charged on two juvenile complaints and was being held at the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Because of the juvenile nature of the charges the man's identity was not disclosed.

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about this incident to call their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

