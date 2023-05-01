NJ man charged in Idaho teen rape
A 27-year-old New Jersey man was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an Idaho home early Sunday morning.
City of Caldwell police said the teen knew Philip Rodriguez, who was gone from the residence when officers arrived. Rodriguez was later found in nearby Boise and charged with sexual battery on a minor child 16 to 17 years of age.
Police did not disclose how Rodriguez knew the teen or what town in New Jersey he is from.
Praise for the victim
Caldwell police chief Rex R. Ingram praised the victim for coming forward.
"I would like to commend our victim who I consider a survivor! She trusted the Caldwell Police Department to be her beacon of light and ray of hope so we could do our part to keep her and our community safe,” Ingram said in a statement.
