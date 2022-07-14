NJ man charged in conspiracy involving Don Henley, ‘Hotel California’ song

NEW YORK — Three people, including a Bergen County man, have been indicted on charges of a conspiracy involving approximately 100 pages of Don Henley’s handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles album “Hotel California”, including lyrics to the songs “Hotel California,” “Life in the Fast Lane,” and “New Kid in Town.”

This, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr.

Despite knowing that the materials were stolen, the defendants attempted to sell the manuscripts, collectively valued at over $1 million, manufactured false provenance, and liked to auction houses, potential buyers, and law enforcement about the origin of the material.

Bragg said the three men, Edward Kosinski, 59, of Franklin Lakes; Craig Inciardi, 58 of Brooklyn; and Glenn Horowitz, 66, of Manhattan, have been charged with one count of conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Inciardi and Kosinski are also charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree. Horowitz is charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree and two counts of hindering prosecution in the second degree.

“These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, despite knowing they had no right to do so. They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to possess them so they could turn a profit,” Bragg said.

According to court documents, the manuscripts were first stolen in the late 1970s by an author who had been hired to write a biography of the band. The biographer sold the manuscripts in 2005 to Horowitz, a rare books dealer, who, in turn, sold them to Inciardi and Kosinski.

When Henley learned that the men were trying to sell portions of the manuscripts, he filed police reports, told the defendants that the materials were stolen, and demanded the return of his property, Bragg said.

Instead, the defendants engaged in a years-long campaign to prevent the singer from recovering the manuscripts.

Inciardi and Kosinski simultaneously sought to sell the manuscripts through Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses. Bragg said Inciarid lied and withheld information regarding Henley’s claims.

In December 2016, the District Attorney’s Office executed a series of search warrants and retrieved Henley’s stolen manuscripts from Sotheby’s and Kosinski’s New Jersey residence, including 84 pages to songs from the album, “Hotel California”.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.