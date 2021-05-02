NJ man brings loaded gun back to work after argument, police say

A South Jersey man is in police custody after bringing a loaded handgun back to work following an argument, according to authorities.

On Saturday before noon, Gloucester Township Police received several 9-1-1 calls from inside a Mavis Discount Tire store in the Sicklerville section of town.

Dean Hardwick, of Gloucester Township, already was being held by Winslow Township Police at the scene.

The 34-year-old tire store employee had become upset over a recent bad review, according to investigators and fought with his manager before saying he was leaving and would return "with something for" him.

Hardwick came back about 15 minutes later, police said, holding a loaded .380 caliber gun while walking toward the store's main lobby, which had several customers inside.

The store manager tackled Hardwick and was able to wrestle away the gun, which was secured by another employee and then turned over to police.

There were no injuries.

Hardwick was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

He was being held in Camden County jail pending a detention hearing.

