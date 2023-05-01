NJ man, child killed in Route 80 off-ramp crash
🔴 Robert Csapo, 46, of Lyndhurst and 3 boys were traveling east on Route 80 in Wayne
🔴 Their Honda Odyssey went off the left side of the Exit 53 ramp
🔴 Csapo and one of the boys were killed in the crash
LYNDHURST – A man and a child were killed in a crash on a Route 80 off-ramp Sunday morning.
State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said a Honda Odyssey traveling eastbound went off the left side of the ramp at Exit 53 (Route 46) in Wayne just after 10 a.m. and hit a light pole.
Robert Csapo, 46, of Lyndhurst, and a boy died in the crash. Two other boys in the vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Curry did not disclose the relationship between Csapo and the boys. The crash remains under investigation.
Fourth crash of 2023 on Route 80
This was the first fatal crash of 2023 on Route 80 in Passaic County, although there have now been four fatal crashes along the entire length of the 68-mile highway from Warren to Bergen counties.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
